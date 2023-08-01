Number of tourists visiting Turkey up by 17%

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st August 2023 1:45 pm IST
Turkey expects to boost economy with summer tourism
Turkey

Istanbul: The number of tourists visiting Turkey in the first six months of this year has increased by 17 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Speaking at a meeting in Istanbul, Ersoy said the number of tourists visiting the country reached 22.9 million in the first half of this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Turkey achieved this despite the impact of the earthquake and the election process,” Ersoy was quoted as saying by the daily Hurriyet, referring to the massive earthquakes in February and the elections in May.

The country received 51.4 million tourists in 2022, earning it a revenue of more than 46 billion USD.

Tourism income reached 21.7 billion USD in the first six months of the year, up by 27 percent compared to last year, which is above the government’s expectations, the Minister said.

He added that the country aims to make a tourism turnover of 56 billion USD throughout this year. 

