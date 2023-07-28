Western sanctions cause humanitarian crisis in Syria: FM

Syrian Minister made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of a number of UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations in Syria.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th July 2023 1:17 pm IST
Western sanctions cause humanitarian crisis in Syria: FM
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad

Damascus: Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has said that sanctions imposed by the West have thrown the Syrian people into humanitarian suffering, media reported.

The Syrian Minister made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of a number of UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations in Syria, during which he expounded on the severe humanitarian hardships faced by the Syrian people, said the report on Thursday.

When touching upon the issues of Syrian refugees, Mekdad briefed on the Syrian government’s efforts to facilitate their safe and dignified return, the report added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

