Nupur Sharma apologizes after fake claims on Bahraich violence

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Napur Sharma issued a public apology on social media after making false claims regarding the death of 22-year-old Hindu youth Ram Gopal Mishra who was recently killed during communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

Speaking at a public event, Sharma had claimed that Mishra was brutally murdered by Muslims, alleging horrific details such as his eyes being gouged out and intestines being removed after his belly was chopped open and his nails plucked out.

She further went on to incite fear among the Hindu community urging them to get united against Muslims. She said this fight is for ‘Dharam’ (religion) while amplifying the slogan “Banto ge toh kato ge.”

Sharma who has a history of anti-Muslim and Islamophobic rhetoric remarks further fueled communal tensions. However, Bahraich police have already debunked these false claims and issued a strict warning against misleading news spreaders. While citing an official post-mortem report, the police clarified that Mishra died from multiple gunshot wounds rather than any physical form of torture or assault.

Following the backlash and exposure of her inaccuracies, Sharma took to X to express regret, claiming her statements were based on what she had heard in the media.

“I reiterated what I had heard in the media about late Ram Gopal Mishra ji. I was not aware of the clarification in the post-mortem report. I take back my words and apologise,” she wrote.

Ram Gopal Mishra was killed on Sunday, October 13, during a Durga Puja idol immersion yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich town. It was sparked by a dispute over loud music during the procession. The confrontation immediately turned violent leading to stone-pelting and the destruction of public property.

Amid the clashes, Mishra was reportedly involved in provocative actions including vandalizing a Muslim house and installing a saffron flag. Ram Gopal Mishra was shot multiple times allegedly by a Muslim mob for his act. His death further worsened the situation in the area with Hindu mobs retaliating violently and burning down properties belonging to Muslims including homes, shops and medical clinics.