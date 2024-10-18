UP: Unlike Gopal Mishra, media overlooks Aryan Mishra’s murder by Bajrang Dal

This article examines how the media responded selectively to the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra and 19-year-old Aryan Mishra who was earlier murdered by the Bajrang Dal, as a stark divide and how public anger is fuelled with communal violence in India.

The killing of Ram Gopal, who removed a green flag from a house and was trying to erect a saffron flag instead, has dominated headlines and sparked widespread protests. In contras, the brutal killing of Aryan Mishra by cow vigilante members associated with the radical outfit Bajrang Dal received minimal attention in UP and across the country.

It raises questions about current social prejudice and the role of media in shaping public perception.

Ram Gopal Mishra

Ram Gopal Mishra was killed on Sunday, October 13, during a Durga Puja idol immersion yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich town. It was sparked by a dispute over loud music being played during the procession. The confrontation immediately turned violent leading to stone-pelting and the destruction of public property.

Amid the clashes, Mishra was reportedly involved in provocative actions including vandalizing a Muslim house and installing a saffron flag. Ram Gopal Mishra was shot multiple times allegedly by a Muslim mob for his act. His death further worsened the situation in the area with Hindu mobs retaliating violently and burning down properties belonging to Muslims including homes, shops and medical clinics.

The tragic death of Ram Gopal Mishra has been extensively covered by several media outlets, particularly those typically advocating for the ruling government through their programmes. Their coverage mostly emphasized communal tensions and portrayed Ram Gopal Mishra as a “martyr for Hindus”, igniting further protests and wrath from Hindutva organizations. Several radical outfit members marched to Bahraich where they openly called for the genocide of Muslims.

Not only selective coverage, several media outlets, including Aaj Tak and Zee News sensationalised the case of Ram Gopal Mishra and claimed that he was already on the hit list of Muslims and subjected to severe torture, including electric shocks and mutilation. However, this claim was debunked by Bahraich police to quell further untoward and issued strong warnings against Misleading and fake news spreaders.

Aryan Mishra: overlooked tragedy

In stark contrast to this incident, the killing of Aryan Mishra, a class 12 student who was shot to death by a group of five Gau Rakshak members on the Delhi-Agra highway two months ago on August 23 has been largely ignored in the mainstream media and also by political leaders.

The accused, led by self-proclaimed “cow protector” and local Hindutva leader Anil Kaushik, pursued Aryan’s car for about 50 kilometres before opening fire.

In this case, the accused were identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Adesh Singh, and Saurav Kumar. They have been arrested under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 191(3) (armed with deadly weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Kaushik, known locally as the ‘Monu Manesar of Faridabad’, is infamous for his anti-Muslim activities. Aryan’s father, Siyanand Mishra, visited Kaushik in jail, where the latter touched his feet and asked for forgiveness.

“The accused thought my son was a Muslim. Now he regrets killing a Brahmin. Why would you kill a Muslim? Only because of a cow? You could have shot at the car wheel or called the police. Why take the law into your own hands? But Kaushik had no response to it,” a report by The Print quoted Siyanand Mishra.

Aryan was killed under circumstances that raised serious concerns about the activities of the Gau Rakshak outfits, known for their involvement in lynchings and violence against people suspected of cattle trading.

Despite being part of a growing troubling trend of violence attributed to these vigilante groups who have previously committed horrific crimes like the murders of Junaid and Nasir, Aryan’s case has not garnered the same level of outrage from political leaders and media outlets.

Media bias and public perception

The disparity in media coverage can be attributed to several factors including the communal narratives that news outlets choose to amplify. The news outlets sympathetic to the ruling government and several BJP political leaders have predictably focused on this particular dimension and made Ram Gopal Yadav a symbol of Hindu persecution by Muslims. On the other hand, the death of Aryan does not fit in this narrative since it upturns the pattern of glorification of cow vigilantes and exposes the dangers associated with their unchecked power.

While Ram Gopal’s death continues to inspire Hindu communities to come together and fight, Aryan’s murder has mostly been forgotten, leaving critical concerns on justice, responsibility and the impact of radical groups in contemporary India.