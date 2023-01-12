Nupur Sharma gets gun license amid threats over remarks on Prophet

Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson who was expelled from the party due to the controversy surrounding her remarks on Prophet Muhammed, has reportedly been given permission to carry a personal firearm.

She had registered for a firearms license because she had been getting death threats.

Nupur Sharma stirred controversy in the middle of 2022 and caused international fallout when she made derogatory remarks about the Prophet during a television channel debate.

The saffron party expelled her and suspended her after outrage from several quarters, especially from a host of Islamic nations. Numerous places in India saw violent demonstrations calling for Nupur Sharma’s arrest.

Withdrawing her comment, Nupur Sharma claimed that her intention was not to offend anyone’s religious sensibilities but rather to respond to the television station’s ridicule of Shivling.

Also Read Uddhav tried to suppress Amravati murder case when he was CM: MLA

The Supreme Court declared Nupur Sharma accountable for starting the country on fire in July 2022 amidst nationwide anti-Nupur Sharma protests, saying she was solely to blame for the situation in the nation at the time.

In August 2022, the Supreme Court took note of the threats to Nupur Sharma’s life and consolidated all of the proceedings against her so that she wouldn’t have to go to every state where the charges were pending.

Following the Nupur Sharma controversy, a number of other occurrences occurred, including the murder of a 54-year-old chemist in Amravati for a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. A tailor in Udaipur was murdered by a hacksaw after he publicly supported Nupur Sharma on social media.

Although the dispute is far from over, Nupur Sharma, a well-known face in televised discussions, has been avoiding the spotlight since her suspension.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi recently remarked that he would not be shocked if Nupur Sharma ran for office in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “BJP will undoubtedly employ her. I will not be surprised if she is made a candidate from Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections,” he stated.