Nupur Sharma makes 1st public appearance after more than a year

She was reportedly seen at the promotional event of Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie ‘The Vaccine War’.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th September 2023 8:32 pm IST
Suspended BJP member Nupur Sharma with director Vivek Agnihotri

New Delhi: Almost more than a year after she made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday made her first public appearance in Delhi during the promotional event of a movie here.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

She was reportedly seen at the promotional event of Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie ‘The Vaccine War’.

She stoked a controversy last year in May when during a live news debate she made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. She later unconditionally apologised for her remarks on X (formerly Twitter) last year. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Journalist Mohammad Zubair held for sharing snap from a 1983 movie

Following backlash and threats, she had remained away from the public glare.

She was suspended from the BJP for making controversial statement. After her controversial remarks on the live television debate, she had also alleged that she has been facing death and rape threats online.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th September 2023 8:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button