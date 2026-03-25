Nursing assistant attempts suicide after ‘obscene act’ outside Kerala temple, booked

Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against a nursing assistant at a government medical college here for allegedly exposing himself at a local shrine and attempting self-harm when confronted, police said Wednesday, March 25.

An officer of Thiruvallam police station said that the man allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrist and neck with a surgical blade after temple authorities stopped his exhibitionism outside the shrine.

He had made deep wounds on his neck and wrist and post-surgery, he was now in the ICU, police said.

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The officer said that on Monday, the nursing assistant, who had been under treatment at a de-addiction centre for alcohol abuse, arrived at the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple and carried out exhibitionism in front of the shrine.

“When the devaswom officials stopped him and tried to detain him till police arrives, he cut his wrist and neck with a surgical blade,” the officer said.

A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 298 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the nursing assistant, police said.

The officer said that the man would be arrested once his health improves.