Nursing assistant attempts suicide after ‘obscene act’ outside Kerala temple, booked

He had made deep wounds on his neck and wrist and post-surgery, he was now in the ICU, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2026 1:25 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against a nursing assistant at a government medical college here for allegedly exposing himself at a local shrine and attempting self-harm when confronted, police said Wednesday, March 25.

An officer of Thiruvallam police station said that the man allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrist and neck with a surgical blade after temple authorities stopped his exhibitionism outside the shrine.

He had made deep wounds on his neck and wrist and post-surgery, he was now in the ICU, police said.

Subhan Haleem

The officer said that on Monday, the nursing assistant, who had been under treatment at a de-addiction centre for alcohol abuse, arrived at the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple and carried out exhibitionism in front of the shrine.

“When the devaswom officials stopped him and tried to detain him till police arrives, he cut his wrist and neck with a surgical blade,” the officer said.

A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 298 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the nursing assistant, police said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The officer said that the man would be arrested once his health improves.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2026 1:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button