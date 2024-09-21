Nyrra to Shehzada, total 7 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The much-anticipated season of Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss 18) is just around the corner, with the show expected to premiere in the first week of October. Excitement is building online as rumors and updates flood the internet about the season’s theme and contestants.

This year, the show will revolve around an interesting theme “Time Ka Taandav”.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

Pre-production is reportedly in its final stages, with several well-known personalities approached to participate. While some have already signed on, others are still in advanced negotiations. Among the first confirmed participants are television stars Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Chahat Pandey, whose names have already generated buzz among fans.

Now, three more celebrities have been confirmed for the show, so total so far 7 confirmed names are out.

1. Shehzada Dhami

Known for his roles in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shubh Shagun, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shehzada is set to bring his charm to the Bigg Boss house.

2. Nyrra Banerji

A versatile actress who has worked across multiple film industries, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Nyrra is best remembered for her role in Divya Drishti and her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

3.Avinash Mishra

Avinash made his acting debut with Sethji in 2017 and gained fame through his roles in Yeh Teri Galiyan and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

As the excitement for Bigg Boss 18 continues to grow, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s official start, which is expected to air on October 5. With its unique theme and an interesting mix of contestants, this season promises plenty of entertainment, drama, and surprises!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.