Observe Muharram under rules, otherwise sit at home: UP CM Yogi

Strict law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh has ensured a secure environment in the state during Muharram, CM Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, July 14. He also warned the people to observe festivals according to rules or ‘sit at home’.

Lucknow: "You must be seeing this security environment in Uttar Pradesh. Remember, during this time of Muharram, the roads used to be empty. Today, it is not even known that Muharram is being organised. Houses were demolished in the name of Tazia, peepal trees were cut. Today, it… pic.twitter.com/QR0NtiM9g5 — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2024

Speaking at the state working committee meeting on Sunday, July 14, Yogi said that during Muharram, streets used to be filled with processions. “Earlier, the roads used to be empty during Muharram for processions. Now, people don’t even notice it is Muharram,” he said.

He said that during the mourning period, huts of poor people were demolished for the procession. “Houses were demolished in the name of Tazia, peepal trees were cut. Today, no poor person’s hut will be removed,” he said.

The chief minister stressed that the state government is focused on creating rules for the festival for public safety.

“If you want to celebrate the festival, then celebrate it under these rules, otherwise sit in your house,” he said.