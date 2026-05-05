Odisha-Andhra Pradesh ganja network busted in Hyderabad, four held

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department’s Ranga Reddy district enforcement team on Tuesday, May 5, arrested four people and seized 6.43 kilogram of ganja worth Rs 4 lakh from a room in Moosapet.

The accused, identified as Venkatesh, Sai Ganesh, G Shiva and Arvind, were found storing the contraband, which had been sourced from Odisha and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The gang was allegedly selling it to local customers at inflated prices.

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Acting on a tip-off, enforcement officials raided the premises and seized the ganja, along with a packing machine used to prepare the consignments for sale.

A case has been registered against all four under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kukatpally Prohibition and Excise Station.