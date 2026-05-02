One arrested with over 1 kg ganja, hashish oil in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy Excise Enforcement Team apprehended a notorious individual involved in the interstate supply of ganja and hashish oil.

Popularly known a “Don,” the 23-year-old accused Saki Chakrapani sold the drugs in the Ranga Reddy Nagar area of ​​Quthbullapur.

Excise investigations revealed that Chakrapani frequently procured ganja and hashish oil from Odisha and sold them in Hyderabad.

In addition to the 1.550 kg of hashish oil, the authorities also seized 465 grams of ganja from the accused.

Three cases have been registered in Odisha’s Kalimela Police Station, Andhra Prades’s Motu Guda Police Station and Hyderabad’s Tirumalagiri Police Station (Hyderabad).

Chkrapani has been handed over to the Quthbullapur Excise Station with the seized drugs