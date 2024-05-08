Odisha: Four arrested for carrying gold worth Rs 2.79 cr in rectum

Four passengers, arriving from Dubai to Bhubaneshwar, were arrested by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Nearly 3.77 kilograms of gold worth Rs. 2.79 crores were seized from them.

All four had attempted to smuggle gold in paste form, by concealing them in their rectum. A total of 12 capsules containing gold in paste form were recovered.

The four persons were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. A case has been registered and further investigation are on.