Odisha: Jilted lover sets woman’s house on fire after she rejects marriage proposal

A 28-year-old man allegedly set his girlfriend’s house on fire after she rejected his marriage proposal in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Wednesday. No casualties were reported, police said.

According to police, the accused Jyothi Ranjan Das from Vidyadharpur village in Chudakuti Panchayat, was in a relationship with a woman from Gopal Sahi in Anandpur Panchayat. He was pressuring her to get married to him but she kept refusing the proposal.

He even threatened her to leak their private photos and issued death threats to her.

Finally, enraged by constant refusal, Jyothi set the woman’s house on fire. Although no injuries were reported, the family suffered a loss of Rs 15 lakh, with the blaze destroying five sheds, along with gold jewellery, furniture, rice, and important documents.

The woman reported the incident to the police who registered a case against Jyothi. The accused is currently on the run.