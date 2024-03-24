Odisha: Man hacks parents to death in Keonjhar district, held

Bhubaneswar: A man in Odisha hacked his parents to death over a petty family dispute in Champua area of Keonjhar district here on Sunday, March 24, police said.

The accused, identified as Dhyana Munda, a resident of Basira village, has been arrested.

“Today morning, the accused and his father, Gurucharan Munda, engaged in a heated argument over some family issues. The argument soon turned violent as the accused started assaulting his father with an axe. Dhyana also attacked his mother, Pali Munda, with the sharp-edged weapon when she tried to intervene and rescue her husband,” a police officer said.

Gurucharan, who had sustained multiple injuries, died on the spot.

Pali, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to wounds while undergoing treatment.

Dhyana who had escaped from the crime scene after committing the crime was later apprehended.

Police have been questioning the accused to ascertain the actual cause behind the murder.

Local sources claimed that the accused was suffering from some mental ailment. However, police have denied coming across any evidence so far to support the claim.