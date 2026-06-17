Officials review monsoon preparedness in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A team of high-ranking officials, led by Government Advisor Sudarshan Reddy, visited several problem areas in the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, June 17, to review the monsoon preparedness and flood prevention measures.

Flood-prone areas near Chikoti Gardens in Begumpet, Prakash Nagar, Uppal Junction, LB Nagar X Roads, and KLM Mall in Vanasthalipuram were inspected.

Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner Sumathi, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy, and other officials took part in the inspection.

Officials ordered the removal of silt and garbage to prevent any obstruction to the flow of water and directed special attention towards the maintenance of ponds, canals, inlets, outlets and rainwater drains.

They also suggested putting up barricades, warning boards and safety signs at deep manholes and dangerous areas.

They said that a special action plan should be set up to ensure that there are no traffic disruptions in the rainy season and asked to maintain 24-hour surveillance in flooded areas.