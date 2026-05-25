Officials seize illegally stored urea fertiliser from poultry farm near Mysuru

Mysuru: Agriculture department officials have seized nearly 600 bags of urea fertiliser allegedly stored illegally at a poultry farm in Kodagalli village of Bannur hobli in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district.

According to officials, the seized fertiliser is estimated to be worth around ₹14.4 lakh. Authorities suspect that the stock was being hoarded illegally to create an artificial shortage in the market, potentially affecting supply to farmers during the agricultural season.

Acting on specific information regarding illegal storage and black-market activities involving fertilisers, officials from the Agriculture Department conducted a surprise inspection at the poultry farm premises and discovered the large stockpile of urea bags.

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The operation was carried out under the supervision of officials from the Agriculture Department, including the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Mysuru, Assistant Director of Agriculture from T Narasipura and the Agriculture Officer of Bannur.

During the raid, officers reportedly found hundreds of fertiliser bags stored without proper authorisation and in violation of regulations governing distribution and storage of agricultural inputs.

Authorities said the fertiliser was meant for distribution to farmers, but was allegedly being diverted and stockpiled illegally. Officials suspect that the accused may have been attempting to manipulate market availability and sell the fertiliser at inflated prices during periods of high demand.

Following the seizure, legal action has been initiated through the office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture in T Narasipura. Officials are now investigating the source of the fertiliser stock, the individuals involved and whether a larger network linked to black-market fertiliser trading is operating in the region.

Agriculture department authorities stated that strict action would continue against illegal fertiliser hoarding, black marketing and activities affecting farmers’ interests.

“Any attempt to create artificial scarcity of fertilisers or exploit farmers through illegal storage and unauthorised sale will be dealt with firmly under the law,” officials warned.

The seizure comes at a time when demand for fertilisers is increasing in several districts due to pre-monsoon agricultural activities. Farmers across Karnataka have often raised concerns regarding shortages and black marketing of urea and other essential fertilisers during sowing seasons.

Officials said regular inspections and monitoring drives would continue in coordination with local authorities to ensure fertilisers reach genuine farmers without disruption.

The Agriculture Department has also appealed to farmers to report any incidents of hoarding, overpricing or illegal sale of fertilisers to the nearest agricultural office so that prompt action can be taken.