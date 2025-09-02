Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. His birthday is always a festival for his fans. Every year they celebrate in unique ways, and this time they added a big surprise. Along with updates from his upcoming film OG, fans came up with something new and exciting. Do you know how much the very first ticket of OG was sold for?

The First Ticket Auction

On his birthday, fans held an auction for the first ticket of OG in the Nizam region. The bidding went high, and finally Team Kalyan Sena North America bought it. The price shocked everyone as they paid Rs. 5 lakh for a single ticket. This shows the craze and love Pawan Kalyan’s fans have for him.

The special thing about this auction is that the full amount will go to the Janasena Party fund. Fans said the money will be used for public service. This gave more meaning to the celebration and turned it into a noble act.

Hype Around OG Movie

OG is directed by Sujeeth and is one of the most awaited films this year. It will release on September 25. In North America, advance bookings have already crossed $900K. Fans believe the movie will break more records after its release.

The Rs. 5 lakh first ticket proves Pawan Kalyan’s unmatched craze. With OG set to release soon, his fans have shown once again why he is called the Power Star of Telugu cinema.