OGH restoration: Hyderabad doctors, activists express gratitude

Hyderabad: A group of activists and doctors on Thursday met with Telangana finance minister Harish Rao to express their gratitude and happiness about the decision of the government to restore and renovate the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building. The group consisted of alumni of the Osmania medical college.

In a letter they addressed to the minister, the group wrote, “It is the iconic structure (OGH) that has heralded the health care system of Telangana, and its alumni is found in every corner of the planet.”

They added that they had been trying for years to impress upon the conservation of the OGH building, but “vested interests” proved to be hurdles.

In the letter, the group mentioned that the OGH’s building, after restoration, can be used as an administrative centre for Osmania medical college, a state museum, an extension of the KNR Health university, a medical research centre, or a government guest house.

The group added that they would gladly volunteer in the restoration process in any capacity. Speaking to Siasat.com.

Dr. Gopal Kishan said, “In 2010, Rs 200 crore was sanctioned for a new building. The Andhra Pradesh and now, Telangana governments have done nothing so far. So today, I am requesting Harish Rao to come to the OGH, to see what shape it is in.”

“Two things are important in a democratic elected government- education and medical services. So I ask of the government to rebuild Osmania hospital, which is the mother of all hospitals in the city,” he said.

President of INTACH, Anuradha Reddy, said that they were happy that the OGH had been recognised after a long while. “We have been conducting inspections of the building since 2015. It is a 100- year old building that has seen a lot of things. Chloroform trials were conducted here, and the building is very important for the area.”

She added that the natural lighting and space, and verandahs of the building allow for good service and provide a good environment for patients.

The group consisted of six people namely Anuradha Reddy, president of INTACH, Dr. Gopal Kishan, urologist, Dr. Md Iqbal Jaweed, Osmania alumnus and senior member of Indian Medical Association, Dr. Anant Mariganti, executive director of Hyderabad Urban Lab, Dr. Asif Haneef, orthopedist, and Shiba Minai, Journalist.