OIC commends the release of 163 Houthi prisoners

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday welcomed the release and repatriation of 163 Houthi prisoners of war as part of the Saudi humanitarian initiative.

The general secretariat of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha valued the Saudi initiative and the previous initiatives, pointing out that it would contribute to closing the prisoner file and supporting peace efforts in Yemen.

In the statement, the OIC also commended the efforts made by the International Committee of the Red Cross to coordinate the return of prisoners and the efforts of the United Nations.

Also Read Saudi Arabia releases 163 Houthi prisoners to Sanaa, Aden

On Friday, May 6, the Arab coalition announced in a statement that 163 Houthi prisoners had been transferred from Saudi Arabia to Yemen.

#OIC General Secretariat welcomed the release & transfer of 163 #Houthi prisoners within the framework of the #Saudi humanitarian initiative & valued that initiative & the previous ones that would contribute to closing the prisoners’ file & supporting peace efforts in #Yemen. pic.twitter.com/osiNsMEMkH — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 7, 2022

The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in turn welcomed the Arab coalition’s release of the Houthi prisoners.

Grundberg said in a tweet, “The two parties agreed last month (April) on a new exchange of detainees through our office, they should agree on the details of the exchange so that the families can be reunited as soon as possible.”