OIC expresses deep concern over continued attacks on Muslims in India

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday has expressed deep concern over continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislations in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The OIC has raised concern over the recent banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in the state of Karnataka.

It has also expressed concern over public calls for genocide of Muslims in Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand and reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites.

The OIC had called upon the international community, especially the UN mechanisms and special procedures of the Human Rights Council (HRC), to take necessary measures in this regard.

OIC has further urged India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members and to bring the instigators and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice.