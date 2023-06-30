OIC to hold emergency meet to discuss Quran desecration in Sweden

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday announced an emergency open meeting next week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the burning of a Quran copy in Sweden.

This came at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as the current chair of the Islamic Summit.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the measures to be taken against this heinous act and to adapt a collective position on the necessary course of action.

Earlier in the day, the OIC strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran by an extremist at Stockholm Central Mosque in Sweden.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque, following the Eid Adha prayer.

بدعوة من #المملكة_العربية_السعودية رئيس القمة الإسلامية في دورتها الحالية، تعقد الأمانة العامة #لمنظمة_التعاون_الإسلامي الأسبوع المقبل في مقرها بمحافظة جدة، اجتماعا #طارئا مفتوح العضوية للجنة التنفيذية لمناقشة الإجراءات تجاه تداعيات pic.twitter.com/CDPrwgvRF6 — منظمة التعاون الإسلامي (@oicarabic) June 29, 2023

This is not the first incident in Sweden. On January 21, the leader of the far-right militant party, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, amid police protection.