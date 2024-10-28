Old City of Hyderabad may get metro rail within 4 years as DPR gets approval

Hyderabad: The Old City of Hyderabad will join the metro rail network within the next four years.

Recently, the state government approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the second phase of the Hyderabad metro.

Details of expansion

The second phase of the Hyderabad metro will cover a total distance of 76.4 km across five corridors, including the MGBS to Chandrayangutta route, which will bring the metro rail to the Old City of Hyderabad.

With the cabinet’s approval of the DPR, the project can now move forward, and officials are preparing to submit the report to the Union government for final approval.

Funding for metro rail in old city, other areas of Hyderabad

The total budget for this significant project stands at an estimated Rs 24,269 crore. Funding for the Metro rail in the Old City of Hyderabad, along with other corridors, will be sourced through a mix of contributions:

State Government: Rs 7,313 crore (30% of the total cost)

Central Government: Rs 4,230 crore (18% of the cost), contingent upon approval

Multilateral Agencies: Rs 11,693 crore (48%), with expected loans from agencies such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the New Development Bank (NDB), all backed by a sovereign guarantee

Public-Private Partnership (PPP): Rs 1,033 crore (4%), to be sourced through private investments

Following are details of each corridors

Corridors Routes Length of routes in km Estimated cost ( in rupees crores) Corridor 4 Nagole-Airport 36.8 11226 Corridor 5 Raidurg- Kokapet 11.6 4318 Corridor 6 MGBS-Chandrayangutta 7.5 2741 Corridor 7 Miyapur-Patancheru 13.4 4107 Corridor 8 LB Nagar-Hayatnagar 7.1 1877

The Hyderabad Metro’s first phase, covering 69 km across three corridors, was completed by previous governments through a public-private partnership model, costing approximately Rs 22,000 crore. Currently, about 5 lakh passengers use the Metro daily, benefiting from faster and more reliable commutes.

With the second phase expected to add 46.4 km to the existing network, the city’s total metro coverage will reach 115.4 km. Once completed, the new routes, including the much-anticipated extension into the Old City, are projected to increase daily ridership by 8 lakh passengers.

Hyderabad metro’s position among Indian cities

Hyderabad, which once held the second-largest metro network in India after Delhi, has since fallen to ninth place as other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai have rapidly expanded their networks.

The state government is now focused on reviving Hyderabad’s metro standing, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leading the initiative to extend the city’s metro network to ensure Hyderabad remains a top city for public transportation.

As the project progresses, Hyderabad residents, especially those in the Old City, eagerly await the transformative impact of a robust metro rail network that promises to reshape daily life and contribute to the city’s sustainable growth.