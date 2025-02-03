Old clips of Udit Narayan kissing Shreya Ghoshal, Karisma Kapoor go viral

Mumbai: Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan has found himself in controversy after a video from a concert went viral. In the clip, a female fan is seen kissing the 69-year-old singer on the cheek while taking a selfie. In response, Udit kissed her on the lips, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

As the backlash grew, netizens dug out old videos of Udit kissing singer Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and actress Karisma Kapoor at various events. One such clip shows Udit kissing Alka Yagnik on stage during Indian Idol, leaving her visibly shocked. Another video features him kissing Shreya Ghoshal on the cheek while presenting her with an award alongside Malaika Arora.

Reacting to these resurfaced clips, social media users expressed their discomfort. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “She (Shreya) clearly felt uncomfortable and laughed it off.” Another comment read, “This behavior is unacceptable and disturbing. Shreya ma’am was visibly uncomfortable.”

Udit Narayan’s Official Statement

Amid the growing criticism, Udit Narayan has defended himself, insisting he has no regrets. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “There is a deep, pure, and unbreakable bond between my fans and me. What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of that love. My heart is pure.”

When asked if he regretted the controversy, the singer firmly responded, “No, not at all! Why should I be? In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, I feel sorry for them. But I also thank them for making me more famous than I already was.”