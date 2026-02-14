Hyderabad: Tollywood’s iconic love story, Manasanta Nuvve, is back in theatres today, February 14th, for a special Valentine’s Day re-release. The film, starring the late Uday Kiran and Reemma Sen, was originally released in 2001 and became a massive hit, especially among the youth. Known for its sweet, sensitive love story, the movie created a new trend in romantic films during its time and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Fans’ Emotional Celebrations

Fast forward to 2026, and fans are overjoyed as the movie re-releases in 4K quality with Dolby sound, bringing back the magic on the big screen. Emotional celebrations are taking place at theatres across the city, with fans throwing flowers and cheering for their beloved star, Uday Kiran. His legacy is being celebrated through viral social media videos that capture the joy and nostalgia of his fans.

Fans are flocking to theatres, with over 7,000 tickets sold in just the last 24 hours, making it a grand success once again. Manasanta Nuvve proves that some classics never fade away.

A Massive Success

Directed by V.N. Aditya and produced by M.S. Raju under the Sumanth Arts banner, Manasanta Nuvve resonated deeply with its portrayal of childhood friends who later search for each other as adults, set to the soulful music of R.P. Patnaik. The songs “Thooniga Thooniga” and “Manasanta Nuvve” remain widely loved and often heard on various platforms. The film grossed approximately Rs. 16 crores on a budget of Rs. 1.3 crores, marking it as a tremendous box-office success.