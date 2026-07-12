Old Malakpet residents urge GHMC to curb stray dog menace

Hyderabad: Residents of MCH Colony in Old Malakpet are complaining about the increasing number of stray dogs in the locality, saying the menace has become a serious threat to public safety.

The residents said the stray dogs often roam in groups, bark aggressively, and chase pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, creating fear among people, particularly children and elderly citizens.

According to the residents, the situation has worsened over the past few months, with several incidents of dog attacks being reported in the locality. A recent dog-bite incident has further heightened concerns, prompting residents to seek immediate intervention from the civic authorities.

The residents have urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to launch a special drive to capture the stray dogs, ensure their vaccination and sterilisation, and take preventive measures to avoid further attacks.

Residents of MCH Colony in Old Malakpet are complaining about the increasing number of stray dogs in the locality, saying the menace has become a serious threat to public safety.



The residents said the stray dogs often roam in groups, bark aggressively, and chase pedestrians and… pic.twitter.com/VWnXfcxKyW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2026

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“The number of stray dogs has increased considerably in our colony. People are scared to walk on the roads, especially during the early morning and late night hours. The authorities should take immediate action before someone is seriously injured,” said Mohd Taher, a resident.

“Children and senior citizens are the worst affected by the stray dog menace. We request the authorities to capture the dogs and carry out vaccination and sterilisation to ensure the safety of residents,” said Zeba Unnisa, another resident.

“We have repeatedly brought the issue to the notice of the authorities, but no permanent solution has been provided. A comprehensive drive is needed to control the stray dog population and prevent further attacks,” said Qutbuddin, a local resident