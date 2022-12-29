Old photo of Tunisha Sharma in hijab causes stir online

Mumbai: In the latest development in the TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s case, netizens have started relating her death case to religion. Tunisha’s uncle recently made claims that her behaviour and lifestyle changed after she met ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. He even revealed that Tunisha had started wearing a ‘hijab’.

After Tunisha’s uncle disclosed these new details, a picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab has started surfacing online. Netizens have started writing comments on her Instagram post. In the picture, Tunisha and Sheezan were seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The actress was seen wearing a hijab during pooja and it did not go well among social media users.

Check out a few comments below.

Tunisha Sharma posted this picture with Sheezan Khan on the 2nd of September but we have noticed that netizens have started writing comments now after her death.

Relevant to mention here that BJP leader Girish Mahajan also linked Sharma’s death with love jihad.

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday. She was shooting for the TV show, Ali Babab: Dastaan-E-Kabul. After her death, her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide.