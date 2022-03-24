Old video of Aamir Khan talking about Kashmiri Pandits goes viral

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is making headlines ever since he praised The Kashmir Files. During the promotional event of RRR in Delhi recently, Aamir was asked about the Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial.

To this the 3 Idiots actor said that he’ll soon watch the Anupam Kher-starrer and also urged that every Indian should watch it. He also congratulated the team for the film’s success. “What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians so that they can remember what occurred. This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity,” he said.

However, this is not for the first time that Aamir Khan has spoken about the issue. In an old video that is resurfacing on social media, the actor is talking about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and called it ‘shameful’. The video happens to be from his appearance on the famous TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ in 2016.

He can be seen saying, “Jaise aapne Kashmiri Panditon ki baat ki, main aapko bata raha hoon, bahut hi sharmnaak baat hai. Hamare desh mein hamare rehte hue, kuch log hai jinko apne gharon se nikala gaya. Yeh bohut hi sharamnaak baat hai (Like you have spoken about Kashmiri Pandits, let me tell you that it is very shameful that people were thrown out of their homes while we living in our country. This is very shameful)”.

The Ghajini star added, “Sabse zayda sharamnaak baat hai un logon ke liye jo wahan rehte hai. Unka yeh farz banta hai ki woh apne Kashmiri Pandit bhai ko apne ghar mein laake rakhein aur bolein ki hum aapko secure karenge. Kashmir ki sarkar ka Kashmir ke logon ka sabse pehla yeh farz banta hai.” Watch the throwback clip below.

Aamir Khan spoke about Kashmiri Pandits many many years before The Kashmir Files. This was in 2016. Absolutely love him for this. pic.twitter.com/2EDr5Fbm11 — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) March 21, 2022

The Kashmir Files is triggering a lot of debates and controversies ever since it got released in theatres on March 11. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Yami Gautam, among others have penned down their thoughts on the movie. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the pivotal roles.