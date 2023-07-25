Oman Air flight to Muscat returns to Kozhikode following technical snag

Representative Image

Kozhikode: An Oman Air flight from Kozhikode to Muscat was forced to turn back to the international airport here on Tuesday minutes after take-off due to a technical snag, airport authorities said.

The flight — WY 298 — with 169 people onboard which took off from the Karipur airport at 9.15 AM turned back barely a few minutes into its journey due to a technical fault and landed safely, a Calicut airport official said.

“It was a normal landing.. the aircraft landed safely,” he told PTI.

The aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing, he said.

