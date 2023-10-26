Oman Air set to start Goa-Muscat flight

Oman Air will operate the flight four times a week.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 26th October 2023 5:44 pm IST
Oman Air

Panaji: A direct flight service between Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa and Muscat will commence from October 29.

Oman Air will operate the flight four times a week, according to a MIA spokesperson.

“The first flight from Muscat International Airport will touch down at MIA at 7.10 am and take off from the airport at 10.10 am for Muscat International Airport on the same day,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This service will be on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays till November.

In December, Oman Air plans to enhance the connectivity by increasing the number of flights to six per week.

MIA is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd.

