Oman declares public holiday on January 11

Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced Thursday, January 11, as an official holiday for both public and private sector employees to mark the anniversary of the accession of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

In 2020, Sultan Haitham succeeded Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who ruled Oman for 50 years.

This holiday will provide employees with a three-day long weekend, as the country observes a Sunday-Thursday work week.

The private sector employees will also be entitled to a one-day holiday or compensation instead of leave on the anniversary of the Sultan’s accession to power, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The ministry has stated that it is acceptable to continue working on the specified day, provided the employees are compensated by current regulations.