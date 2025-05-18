Oman grants citizenship to over 150 expats

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman on Sunday, May 18, granted citizenship to 156 expats living in the country.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No. 17/2025, following a review of the Basic Law of the State and the Omani Nationality Law.

🔴 #عاجل مرسوم سلطاني بمنح الجنسية العمانية لـ 156 شخصاً. pic.twitter.com/2zKcrAiT1t — صحيفة نشر الإلكترونية 🇴🇲 (@oman1_news) May 18, 2025

New rules for acquiring citizenship

In February, Oman introduced a new set of conditions for expats seeking Omani citizenship

Minimum 15 years of continuous residence in Oman

Proficiency in Arabic

Clean legal record

Financial independence

Good health, confirmed by a medical certificate

Renunciation of previous nationality

The Ministry of Interior is now solely responsible for processing all nationality applications. It reserves the right to reject applications without explanation, and decisions made are no longer subject to appeal in court.

Revocation and restoration of Omani nationality

Omani citizenship can be revoked if individuals are found to:

Undermine national security or interests

Insult the Sultan or the state

Collaborate with foreign governments or hostile organisations

However, the law includes provisions to restore citizenship if the circumstances for revocation are resolved.

Penalties for fraudulent citizenship applications

Applicants found guilty of submitting false information or forged documents face:

Up to 3 years in prison

Fines between OMR 5,000 and OMR 10,000

These measures reflect Oman’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and secure citizenship process.

How to apply for Omani citizenship: Step-by-step guide for expats

Applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Interior, Oman.

Fees:

General applicants: OMR 600

Spouses or former spouses of Omani citizens: OMR 300

Eligibility criteria:

Must live and work legally in Oman

Must not be involved in any legal disputes

Must meet health, language, and financial criteria

Required documents:

Valid passport and visa

Residency card and personal ID

Marriage certificate (if applicable)

Spouse and children’s documents

Good conduct certificates (Oman and home country)

Proof of income from employer

Embassy’s permission to renounce original nationality

Declaration of intent to forfeit the current passport

Declaration listing names and documents of all underage children

After approval:

Successful applicants must collect their Omani passport from the Ministry and are expected to maintain long-term residence in the Sultanate.