Oman grants citizenship to over 150 expats

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman on Sunday, May 18, granted citizenship to 156 expats living in the country.
Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No. 17/2025, following a review of the Basic Law of the State and the Omani Nationality Law.
New rules for acquiring citizenship
In February, Oman introduced a new set of conditions for expats seeking Omani citizenship
- Minimum 15 years of continuous residence in Oman
- Proficiency in Arabic
- Clean legal record
- Financial independence
- Good health, confirmed by a medical certificate
- Renunciation of previous nationality
The Ministry of Interior is now solely responsible for processing all nationality applications. It reserves the right to reject applications without explanation, and decisions made are no longer subject to appeal in court.
Revocation and restoration of Omani nationality
Omani citizenship can be revoked if individuals are found to:
- Undermine national security or interests
- Insult the Sultan or the state
- Collaborate with foreign governments or hostile organisations
However, the law includes provisions to restore citizenship if the circumstances for revocation are resolved.
Penalties for fraudulent citizenship applications
Applicants found guilty of submitting false information or forged documents face:
- Up to 3 years in prison
- Fines between OMR 5,000 and OMR 10,000
These measures reflect Oman’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and secure citizenship process.
How to apply for Omani citizenship: Step-by-step guide for expats
- Applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Interior, Oman.
Fees:
- General applicants: OMR 600
- Spouses or former spouses of Omani citizens: OMR 300
Eligibility criteria:
- Must live and work legally in Oman
- Must not be involved in any legal disputes
- Must meet health, language, and financial criteria
Required documents:
- Valid passport and visa
- Residency card and personal ID
- Marriage certificate (if applicable)
- Spouse and children’s documents
- Good conduct certificates (Oman and home country)
- Proof of income from employer
- Embassy’s permission to renounce original nationality
- Declaration of intent to forfeit the current passport
- Declaration listing names and documents of all underage children
After approval:
Successful applicants must collect their Omani passport from the Ministry and are expected to maintain long-term residence in the Sultanate.