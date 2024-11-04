Oman opens registration for Haj 2025

Muscat: Oman on Monday, November 4, officially opened the online registrations for those intending to perform the Haj pilgrimage in 1446 AH/2025.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Oman said that the registration will be open only until Sunday, November 17.

Omani citizens and residents over 18 can register through the official website using their civil ID, personal card, or mobile number, provided they have an electronic authentication system.

#تنبيه



انطلق باب التسجيل لحج هذا الموسم 1446 هـ

يمكنك الآن التسجيل لأداء فريضة #الحج عبر https://t.co/RWAFx6XTj7



للمزيد من التفاصيل حول كيفية التسجيل والاشتراطات يمكنكم مراجعة منشوراتنا السابقة في منصات الوزارة الرسمية @meraoman pic.twitter.com/xM5TiveTCL — وزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الدينية – سلطنة عمان (@meraoman) November 4, 2024

Individuals aged 67 and older, women 65 and older, or those with visual or motor disabilities are eligible to be accompanied by a registered companion, and female applicants must designate a mahram.

To receive system notifications about registration updates and procedural communications, applicants must provide a valid civil ID, personal mobile number, or email address.

The ministry offers technical support via its hotline at 80008008 during working hours, or users can submit inquiries online through the Haj portal’s contact section.

Eligible candidates must choose a Haj company, complete medical checks, and pay fees to confirm their place in Oman’s 14,000-pilgrim limit, and applications submitted outside the official portal or after the deadline are not accepted.

This year, approximately 1.8 million pilgrims performed the Haj, with 1.6 million from outside Saudi Arabia. Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is mandatory for all Muslims with the means to perform at least once.