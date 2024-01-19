Oman plans to set up Middle East’s first spaceport

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has unveiled ambitious plans for the development of the first spaceport in the Middle East. It is expected to be operational by 2030.

National Satellite Services Company (Nascom) and Omantel recently signed an investment agreement to inaugurate a space services company called ‘Etlaq’ at the Middle East Space Conference in Muscat, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Etlaq, a state-of-the-art facility in Duqm, is set to accommodate space launchers of all sizes.

Nascom plans to establish Etlaq as a significant player in the rapidly evolving space industry, following its initial concept introduction in January 2023.

Middle East Space Conference 2024 kicks off at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The ceremony was held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said.https://t.co/0e1SBF1H38 pic.twitter.com/E77p5oSWx6 — Oman News Agency (@ONA_eng) January 8, 2024

Nasscom Chairman Azzan Al Said announced that the Etlaq is in planning stages, with development expected to commence by 2025, Gul News reported.

The spaceport aims to meet the highest standards set by the US Federal Aviation Administration, making Oman an attractive destination for international space exploration companies.

It is worth noting that major airlines like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are considering the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a launch site for their space tourism flights.