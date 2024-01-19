Oman plans to set up Middle East’s first spaceport

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has unveiled ambitious plans for the development of the first spaceport in the Middle East. It is expected to be operational by 2030.
National Satellite Services Company (Nascom) and Omantel recently signed an investment agreement to inaugurate a space services company called ‘Etlaq’ at the Middle East Space Conference in Muscat, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.
Etlaq, a state-of-the-art facility in Duqm, is set to accommodate space launchers of all sizes.
Nascom plans to establish Etlaq as a significant player in the rapidly evolving space industry, following its initial concept introduction in January 2023.
Nasscom Chairman Azzan Al Said announced that the Etlaq is in planning stages, with development expected to commence by 2025, Gul News reported.
The spaceport aims to meet the highest standards set by the US Federal Aviation Administration, making Oman an attractive destination for international space exploration companies.
It is worth noting that major airlines like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are considering the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a launch site for their space tourism flights.