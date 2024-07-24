Oman to ban import of plastic bags from September 1

Muscat: Oman is set to impose a strict ban on the importation of plastic bags starting September 1, 2024, as part of a new initiative to combat plastic pollution.

This came in a circular issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), in collaboration with Oman Customs on X on Tuesday, July 23.

The ban targets a range of products under specific Harmonized System (HS) codes, specifically sacks and bags made from ethylene polymers.

The category encompasses both biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics, including shopping bags, waste bags, food packaging bags, and medical use bags.

Oman also ban plastic bags made from ethylenepolymers, including biodegradable shopping and waste bags, non-degradable food packaging, and medical use bags made from various plastics.

The ministry have urged all Oman’s industrial and commercial establishments to comply with new regulations and support environmental protection efforts.

On July 1, Oman began the first phase of its ban on single-use plastic carry bags.

In the first phase, Oman forbade the use of plastic bags in pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. Bags that were thinner than 50 microns were also prohibited.

The second phase of the plastic ban will start on January 1, 2025. The ban will affect establishments such as textile stores, apparel stores, tailor shops, optical shops, retail stores, mobile phone repair shops, watch shops, furniture stores, and home appliance stores.

In a predetermined amount of time, Omani officials want to outlaw all kinds of plastic shopping bags. If you break the ban and use plastic carry bags, you will be fined between 50 and 1000 Omani Rials.