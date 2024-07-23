Soon, get health insurance with your UAE tourist visa

Abu Dhabi: In a significant move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has announced a health insurance for tourist visas as part of its “transformational projects.”

In a statement on Monday, July 22, the ICP said that the new project aims to enhance the country’s global competitiveness in residency and travel indicators.

It aims to assist tourists in obtaining health insurance while applying for visas online through ICP website or application.

The project also aims to provide health care to tourists in emergency situations.