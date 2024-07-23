Soon, get health insurance with your UAE tourist visa

Abu Dhabi: In a significant move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has announced a health insurance for tourist visas as part of its “transformational projects.”
In a statement on Monday, July 22, the ICP said that the new project aims to enhance the country’s global competitiveness in residency and travel indicators.
It aims to assist tourists in obtaining health insurance while applying for visas online through ICP website or application.
The project also aims to provide health care to tourists in emergency situations.
“The project includes working on issuing health insurance for tourist visas through the electronic platform at the state level in order to facilitate the process of issuing health insurance while applying for tourist visas through the services system.”
“The implementation of the project aims to achieve the authority’s priorities and objectives which are to support the tourism sector in the UAE by encouraging visitors wishing to visit the country from all over the world and providing them with health insurance in emergency cases.”Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the authority, was quoted by Gulf News.