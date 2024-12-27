Oman to implement unified GCC customs tariff from 2025

Muscat: Oman plans to implement a unified customs tariff as part of its strategy to enhance trade within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) starting January 1, 2025.

The initiative aims to streamline customs operations in the GCC member states.

This new tariff system will undergo substantial adjustments as part of the GCC’s continued collaboration and partnership with the commercial community.

The system will adopt a 12-digit format instead of the previous 8-digit format.

Customs service beneficiaries are advised to review the new tariff system details on the General Administration of Customs’ official website.