Oman to soon launch Golden Visa for investors

The visa aims to attract people from around the world to invest in Oman and help the country grow its business and digital services.

Published: 25th August 2025 8:13 pm IST
Muscat: Oman will start a new Golden Visa programme for investors on Sunday, August 31. The visa aims to attract people from around the world to invest in Oman and help the country grow its business and digital services.

The programme will launch alongside the Al Majida Companies initiative, which helps strong Omani companies expand, and a new service that lets businesses transfer their commercial registrations online through the Oman Business platform.

The Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that the launch event in Salalah will include agreements with Sultan Qaboos University, the German University of Technology, the Oman Energy Association, and Ebinaa to support Oman’s construction sector and train local talent.

The golden visa will give investors 5- or 10-year residency, along with their families, without needing a local sponsor. Investors can put money into real estate, businesses, technology, renewable energy, or tourism. Benefits include business ownership, tax breaks, property rights, and access to top healthcare and education.

Mubarak Al Douhani, the ministry’s planning director, said the programme and new services make doing business easier, faster, and more transparent. Oman’s goal is to create a safe and friendly place for investors while helping local companies grow.

The golden visa programme follows similar plans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, showing Oman’s effort to become a top investment destination in the Gulf.

