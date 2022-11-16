Oman: Trump family signs deal with Saudi real estate developer to build golf resort

Former United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s family company Trump Organization has signed a $1.6 billion deal with a Saudi real estate developer to build a golf resort in Oman, local media reported.

This the first deal of its kind since the former president left the White House and comes after he established close relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Trump family is collaborating with Dar Al-Arkan, one of the largest real estate companies in Saudi Arabia, for the project.

“It is an honour to work with Dar Al Arkan, who share our vision for superior quality and excellence,” the Trump Organisation said in a statement. “This will be a truly magnificent project that integrates luxury living and world-class hospitality at the highest levels.”

Also Read Tiffany Trump set to tie the knot with Lebanese fiancé Michael Boulos

The project aims to make the Trump brand name part of the project. It is set to be built in Muscat, Oman, on a hillside adjacent to the Gulf of Oman, and will include a golf resort, villas and two hotels.

According to a report by The New York Times, the design for the development has not yet been fully revealed, it is known that the project will be called ‘Aida’. The resort will feature 3,500 new homes, two 450-room hotels, and a golf course.

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he’s running for president a third time.