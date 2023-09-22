Oman’s SalamAir announces suspension of flights to India

Muscat: Omani low-cost carrier, SalamAir, will stop its flight operations to India starting on Saturday, October 1.

The decision to stop the service comes as a result of the restrictions imposed on the provision of aviation rights allocations to the Indian sectors.

SalamAir currently operates flights to four major cities in India – Jaipur, Lucknow, Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram – at affordable fares for expatriates living in Oman.

The low-cost carrier has also removed all bookings to Indian sectors from its website.

Passengers were told they would “receive the refund for their bookings”, Times of Oman reported.