Oman’s SalamAir to resume flights to Hyderabad from December 16

Hyderabad: Omani low-cost carrier, SalamAir is set to recommence its operations in Hyderabad from December 16.

Flight operations will also be restored in other Indian cities, notably Calicut (Kozhikode), Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow.

The revived operations will see a frequency of four times a week between Muscat and Hyderabad, scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

After its decision to stop the service in September 2023, the re-entry into the Indian market is anticipated to provide more convenient travel options for passengers.

The decision to suspend flights was taken as a result of the restrictions imposed on the provision of aviation rights allocation to the Indian sectors.

Expressing happiness over the progression, the chairman of the Board of Directors at SalamAir, Dr Anwar Mohammed Al-Rawas emphasized the continuous support SalamAir receives from the Oman Civil Aviation Authority and its collaborative partnership with Oman Air.

“Together, we work hard to improve travel options and enhance the experiences of our valued guests,” stated Dr. Al-Rawas, adding that there was no doubt that the efforts are in line with achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.