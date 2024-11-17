Oman’s Sultan pardons 174 prisoners ahead of National Day

To celebrate it's 54th National Day, Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21, will be a holiday for public and private sector employees.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th November 2024 2:14 pm IST
Oman's Sultan pardons 174 prisoners ahead of National Day
Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Muscat: The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, on Sunday, November 17, pardoned 174 prisoners, including foreigners convicted in various cases ahead of the country’s 54th National Day.

The announcement was made on X by the Royal Oman Police.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia deports Indian man accused in 2011 Goa riots

This initiative demonstrates Oman’s commitment to creating hope and reducing the pressures on the families of detainees afflicted by these situations.

It also aims to offer released prisoners a chance to start a fresh life and reintegrate into their families and communities.

This is the common practice of the leaders of Oman to pardon prisoners on religious and national holidays and occasions.

Oman’s National Day

Oman will mark its 54th National Day on Monday, November 18.

To celebrate it, Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21, will be a holiday for public and private sector employees.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th November 2024 2:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button