Oman’s Sultan pardons 174 prisoners ahead of National Day

Muscat: The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, on Sunday, November 17, pardoned 174 prisoners, including foreigners convicted in various cases ahead of the country’s 54th National Day.

The announcement was made on X by the Royal Oman Police.

This initiative demonstrates Oman’s commitment to creating hope and reducing the pressures on the families of detainees afflicted by these situations.

بمنـاسـبـة العيد الوطني الرابع والخمسين المجيد جلالة السلطان المعظم يصدر عفوًا ساميًا خاصًا عن عدد من نزلاء السجن..#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/UkLRBc4iM8 — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) November 17, 2024

It also aims to offer released prisoners a chance to start a fresh life and reintegrate into their families and communities.

This is the common practice of the leaders of Oman to pardon prisoners on religious and national holidays and occasions.

Oman’s National Day

Oman will mark its 54th National Day on Monday, November 18.

To celebrate it, Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21, will be a holiday for public and private sector employees.