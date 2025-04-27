Omar, Mehbooba Mufti caution against ‘alienating’ people

Jammu and Kashmir: In Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces have launched a massive crackdown on the terror ecosystem after the April 22 carnage by Pakistan-linked terrorists, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti cautioned against alienating innocent Kashmiris who have opposed terrorism.

In a post on X, Abdullah said, “After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. The people of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely & spontaneously.

“It’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people. Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don’t let innocent people become collateral damage.”

The Indian Government must “tread with caution and carefully distinguish between terrorists and civilians following the recent Pahalgam attack. It must not alienate innocent people, especially those opposing terror,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

The suspected militants have been identified as Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh and Haris Ahmad from Pulwama, Zakir Ahmad Ganie and Zahid Ahmed from Kulgam, Shahid Ahmad Kutay from Shopian, Asif Ahmad Sheikh from Tral, and Adil Thoker from Bijbehara.

Authorities in Kashmir have launched a massive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, razing homes of the ultras, raiding their safe havens and detaining hundreds of overground workers for questioning, officials said on April 26.

These demolitions come even though the Supreme Court recently said that demolishing houses of suspects without giving notice is illegal. The court said that the right to shelter is a fundamental right under the Constitution.

Speaking to The Wire, Yasmeena, the sister of Asif Sheikh, said police had taken away her mother and sisters too. “At night, I saw a man in camouflage who may have come to plant a bomb,” she said. “We have no idea about the Pahalgam attack. Our house was built by our grandfather. We only had two rooms, but they destroyed everything.”

She added, “Even if my brother was involved, why should our whole family be punished?”

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing 26 people.

In a strong response, India announced a series of diplomatic measures, including the closure of the Attari-Wahag border checkpost, visa cancellations, the expulsion of several Pakistani personnel from India and the most significant – the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan responded by blocking its airspace for Indian airlines, closure of Wagah border, suspension of all trade ties with India and most importantly, putting the 1972 Simla Agreement in abeyance.