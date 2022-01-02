Omicron scare: Hyderabad’s Sunday-Funday event called off

Hyderabad: Amid the threat of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19, authorities have decided to cancel the Sunday-Funday event at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund.

Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, urban development, the government of Telangana, announced today that there will be no Sunday-Funday on January 2.

Citing the reason for canceling the event, he wrote, “This is to ensure we don’t indulge in any avoidable social activity which might lead to increased exposure & probability of contacting”.

In view of the latest protocol guidelines by the state government, there won't be Sunday-Funday #TankBund neither any restrictions on traffic.

Sunday-Funday in Hyderabad

Following suggestions from citizens, Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao had directed the officials in August to make Tank Bund traffic-free during evening hours every Sunday so that people can enjoy the evening on the banks of the lake.

The program was launched on August 29 and it became an instant hit as a large number of families started thronging the landmark.

Later, on the advice of the minister, activities like arts, crafts, and music were added.

Similar program at Charminar

A similar program was launched at historic Charminar. The decision was taken based on the request of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The event was named ‘Ek shaam Charminar ke naam’.

Cultural, arts, and crafts activities were the part of the event which used to take place between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Omicron cases in Telangana

On Saturday, Telangana reported 12 new cases of Omicron taking the state’s tally to 79.

The state also saw a spike in Covid cases during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Saturday.