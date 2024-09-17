On Amini’s death anniversary, Iran urged to ensure protection for women and girls

The European Union on Monday called upon Iran once again to eliminate, “in law and practice”, all forms of systemic discrimination against all women and girls in public and private life and to take gender-responsive measures to prevent and ensure protection for women and girls against sexual and gender-based violence in all its forms.

The EU’s demand to hold the perpetrators of violence and human rights violations accountable came on the second death anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested by police in Tehran on 13 September 2022 for allegedly ignoring Iran’s strict veiling laws and died in a Tehran hospital three days later following physical abuse while in custody.

The statement issued by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, honoured Amini’s memory and the ‘Women, Life, freedom’ movement “driven by the courage and determination of countless Iranians”, especially women.

“Two years ago, Iranians took to the streets to demand respect for fundamental freedoms. With the dire human rights situation in Iran, especially suppressing the rights of women, these voices, calling for dignity and equality, must still be heard and respected,” Borrell’s statement, issued on behalf of the European Union, mentioned.

“The crackdown on the ‘Women, Life, freedom’ movement by the Iranian authorities caused hundreds of deaths, thousands of unjust detentions and harm and severe limitations to freedom of opinion and expression and other civic freedoms. Iranian judicial authorities used disproportionately harsh sentences, including capital punishment, against protesters,” it added.

The EU stated that it takes the occasion to reiterate its strong and unequivocal opposition to the death penalty at all times, in all places and in all circumstances, especially taking into account the worrying increase in executions recorded in Iran over the past years.

It also recalled that under international law, the prohibition of torture is absolute.

“There are no reasons, circumstances or exceptions whatsoever that could be invoked as a justification for its use… The EU believes in and speaks up for fundamental rights such as freedom of expression, including online and offline, and freedom of assembly, which must be respected in all circumstances. A strong and free civil society is essential,” Borrell said.

The statement called on Iran to implement the relevant international treaties and agreements to which it is a party, to allow free and unhindered access to the country for relevant UN Human Rights Council’s Special Procedures mandate holders and to fully cooperate with the independent, international Fact-Finding Mission mandated by the Human Rights Council.

“The EU also calls on Iran to immediately cease the unacceptable and unlawful practice of arbitrary detention, including of EU and dual EU-Iranian citizens and to immediately set them free. The EU and its Member States continue to call on the Iranian authorities to respect and uphold the rights of its citizens, to allow peaceful protest, and to grant their fundamental freedoms,” the statement detailed.