On camera, men in nighties loot Kamareddy ATM

Hyderabad: Finding an innovative method, a group of men wearing nighties looted an ATM with a gas cutter in Kamareddy district on Sunday, October 11.
The incident was caught on the closed-circuit television camera inside the ATM and has been circulating on social media. The theft occurred in Gandhari, where one man wearing a nightie and a cap is seen spraying gas on the machine.
After some time, another man is seen entering the ATM with a sharp object and opening the front portion of the machine. The two men subsequently dismantled the machine with a flame before fleeing the place with cash.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Gandhari Police confirmed that the theft occurred on Sunday evening, adding that the total amount stolen from the ATM is under investigation. A case of theft has been registered under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).