On camera, men in nighties loot Kamareddy ATM

Hyderabad: Finding an innovative method, a group of men wearing nighties looted an ATM with a gas cutter in Kamareddy district on Sunday, October 11.

The incident was caught on the closed-circuit television camera inside the ATM and has been circulating on social media. The theft occurred in Gandhari, where one man wearing a nightie and a cap is seen spraying gas on the machine.

After some time, another man is seen entering the ATM with a sharp object and opening the front portion of the machine. The two men subsequently dismantled the machine with a flame before fleeing the place with cash.

Finding an innovative method, a group of men wearing nighties looted an ATM with a gas cutter in Kamareddy district on Sunday, October 11.



The incident was caught on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera inside the ATM.



After some time, another man is seen entering the… pic.twitter.com/4B0xjDt3sk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 12, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gandhari Police confirmed that the theft occurred on Sunday evening, adding that the total amount stolen from the ATM is under investigation. A case of theft has been registered under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).