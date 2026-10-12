On camera, men in nighties loot Kamareddy ATM

The theft occurred in Gandhari, where one man wearing a nightie and a cap is seen spraying gas on the machine.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Men in nighties using gas cutter to loot ATM in Kamareddy at night.
A nightie clad man enters the ATM in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Finding an innovative method, a group of men wearing nighties looted an ATM with a gas cutter in Kamareddy district on Sunday, October 11.

The incident was caught on the closed-circuit television camera inside the ATM and has been circulating on social media. The theft occurred in Gandhari, where one man wearing a nightie and a cap is seen spraying gas on the machine.

After some time, another man is seen entering the ATM with a sharp object and opening the front portion of the machine. The two men subsequently dismantled the machine with a flame before fleeing the place with cash.

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Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gandhari Police confirmed that the theft occurred on Sunday evening, adding that the total amount stolen from the ATM is under investigation. A case of theft has been registered under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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