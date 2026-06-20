Once dry, Bengaluru pond revived through community effort

Bengaluru: What was once a dried-up, neglected and encroached patch of land on the outskirts of Bengaluru has been transformed into a thriving water body, thanks to the efforts of environmentalist Gurunandan Rao and thousands of volunteers working towards lake and pond conservation.

When Gurunandan first visited Bikkanahalli Kunte, the pond had virtually disappeared. Years of neglect had left it buried under layers of silt, debris and invasive growth. Encroachments had reduced its size and functionality, while the absence of water had stripped the ecosystem of its natural character.

The restoration journey was not as simple as bringing in excavation equipment. Before any physical work could begin, Gurunandan and his team spent nearly seven months securing permissions, coordinating with government agencies, engaging local residents and addressing encroachments around the pond.

Only after completing these procedures was the team able to start restoration work. In the early hours of the morning, volunteers and workers arrived at the site and began removing accumulated silt and waste.

The exercise revealed the pond’s original contours and significantly improved its water-holding capacity.

Within a day, the transformation was visible. What had looked beyond recovery was once again recognisable as a pond.

Nature responded quickly to the restoration effort. A few days later, rainfall filled the rejuvenated water body, marking the return of a vital resource for the surrounding area. Soon after, birds such as kingfishers and herons began reappearing, signalling the revival of biodiversity around the pond.

According to the restoration team, the rejuvenated pond can now store nearly twice the amount of water it could earlier, helping improve groundwater recharge and strengthen the local ecosystem.

The project is part of a larger conservation movement led by Gurunandan through HandsOn, a volunteer-driven initiative focused on reviving Karnataka’s neglected lakes and ponds. Over the past eight years, the movement has restored 34 water bodies with the support of more than 11,000 volunteers.

The long-term vision for Bikkanahalli Kunte includes developing a rich ecosystem filled with native, flowering and fruit-bearing trees, creating a sustainable habitat for birds, wildlife and future generations.