One arrested for smuggling 110 Alexandrine parrots in Hyderabad

The Alexandrine parrots are considered rare and endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

One arrested for smuggling 110 Alexandrine parrots to Hyderabad
Officials seized 110 Alexandrine parrots while being smuggled in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Officials from the state forest department seized 110 Alexandrine parrots while being smuggled in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The South Zone Task Force Police, while on duty near the Telagnaga High Court arrested one man named Mohammed Farooq who was caught while transporting the rare species of birds in his two-wheeler. He had purchased the parrots intending to sell it for Rs 1000 for each pair.

The vehicle was confiscated and the parrots were handed over to officials at Aranya Bhavan. The parrots will be transported to Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park for care and rehabilitation.

The Alexandrine parrots are considered rare and endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Keeping or selling these birds is considered illegal under the law and could lead to a jail term between 3 and 7 years.

The accused was remanded to custody. An investigation is underway.

