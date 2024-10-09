One dead, 17 injured in Tripura communal unrest

In a shocking turn of events, one man was killed and around 17 people were injured following police firing during communal violence in the Kadamtala district of Tripura.

The violence reportedly erupted on October 6 during a dispute over Durga Puja donation collection, involving members of a local club, passengers, and a driver. What began as a minor altercation soon escalated into a major communal clash.

One dead, damage of property

The deceased has been identified as Shaheen, whose body was discovered after police claimed to have restored order. Reports suggest that numerous private properties were damaged, and shops and houses were looted in the chaos. Several residents were also injured during police lathicharges, though the exact number remains unclear.

In response to the unrest, security forces from the Tripura police and Tripura state rifles were deployed to control the situation. The district administration imposed Article 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings to prevent the spread of fake news.

No official explanation has been provided regarding the circumstances surrounding Shaheen’s death. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence. However, details about the steps to address the damage remain undisclosed.

Larger conspiracy, claims Congress

Commenting on the incident, Congress MLA Roy Barman alleged that Muslim shopkeepers were being coerced by club members to pay large sums for the Durga Puja celebrations, which they refused. Barman further suggested that the violence was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at sparking communal unrest in Kadamtala, Gandacherra, and Durganagar.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have accused two cabinet ministers of inciting violence against minorities through the misuse of social media. Authorities continue to investigate, and tensions remain high as the community grapples with the aftermath of the clashes.