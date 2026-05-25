One dead, another injured as lorry hits stationary container on Hyderabad’s ORR

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th May 2026 2:25 pm IST

Hyderabad: One person was killed and another injured on Monday, May 25, after a lorry rammed into a stationary container on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamirpet. 

Videos circulating on social media showed police at the scene attempting to pull out the injured person from the wreckage. 

Further details of the accident are awaited.

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Shamirpet saw a similar accident in October

The stretch has seen accidents before. In October 2025, a 19-year-old, Donda Tanush, died and a 16-year-old friend was injured when the car Tanush was driving hit a roadside tree and overturned near Adraspalli village. 

The two had been returning after refuelling the younger boy’s car. Tanush was rushed to a hospital in Keesara, where he was declared dead. The minor was treated at a private hospital in Alwal. 

A case was registered at Shamirpet police station.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th May 2026 2:25 pm IST

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