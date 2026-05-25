One dead, another injured as lorry hits stationary container on Hyderabad’s ORR

Hyderabad: One person was killed and another injured on Monday, May 25, after a lorry rammed into a stationary container on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamirpet.

Videos circulating on social media showed police at the scene attempting to pull out the injured person from the wreckage.

Further details of the accident are awaited.

A fatal road accident was reported on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road near Shamirpet on Monday.



A DCM vehicle travelling from Keesara towards Medchal collided with a stationary container lorry parked along the highway. In the impact, one person died on the spot, while another… pic.twitter.com/Dy59L8DXKi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

Also Read One dead, another injured in accident in Hyderabad

Shamirpet saw a similar accident in October

The stretch has seen accidents before. In October 2025, a 19-year-old, Donda Tanush, died and a 16-year-old friend was injured when the car Tanush was driving hit a roadside tree and overturned near Adraspalli village.

The two had been returning after refuelling the younger boy’s car. Tanush was rushed to a hospital in Keesara, where he was declared dead. The minor was treated at a private hospital in Alwal.

A case was registered at Shamirpet police station.