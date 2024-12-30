One held for vehicle theft in Hyderabad, 3 stolen vehicles recovered

The accused roamed around various localities and identified vehicles parked at secluded places.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th December 2024 6:15 pm IST
One held for vehicle theft in Hyderabad, 3 stolen vehicles recovered
The Hyderabad police with the accused who stole vehicles

Hyderabad: The Tappachabutra police, on Monday, December 30, arrested a vehicle theft offender allegedly involved in three other earlier cases and recovered three stolen vehicles from him.

The accused, Mohd Amer, 19, is a resident of Jhirra in Mehdipatnam.

According to the Tappachabutra station house officer, Amer roamed around various localities and identified vehicles parked at secluded places. On getting an opportunity, he opened the lock of the vehicle and stole it away.

Also Read
Man arrested in Hyderabad for stealing vehicles from hospitals

Amer was finally nabbed after a person lodged a complaint about his Activa being stolen.

During interrogation, Amer confessed to stealing three more vehicles from different police stations across the city

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th December 2024 6:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button